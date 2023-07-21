Gold and silver prices on July 21: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is their price for the day.

On Friday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) are cheaper from the previous day, down by 30 (22K) and 31 (24K) per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram each of 22 and 24K gold is being sold for 5540 and 6044 respectively, while the cost of eight gram under the two categories is 44,320 and 48,352 respectively.

For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay 55,400, and 5,54,000 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being 60,440 for 10 gram, and 6,04,400 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,450 60,490
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,400 60,440
Chennai 55,700 60,760
Delhi 55,550 60,590

The rates mentioned above, however, are only indicative in nature, and do not include GST, TCS, and other local levies. Only a local jeweller can tell the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on July 21

Silver, meanwhile, is bit costlier than yesterday, and has seen a price change of 1.50 per gram. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram, eight gram, and 10 gram of the metal are available for 79.90, 639.20, and 799, respectively. For 100 gram, buyers must pay 7990, and for 1 kilogram, 79,900.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 799
Bengaluru 780
Chennai, Hyderabad 820
