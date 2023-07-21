Gold and silver prices on July 21: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is their price for the day.
On Friday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) are cheaper from the previous day, down by ₹30 (22K) and ₹31 (24K) per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram each of 22 and 24K gold is being sold for ₹5540 and ₹6044 respectively, while the cost of eight gram under the two categories is ₹44,320 and ₹48,352 respectively.
For 10 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹55,400, and ₹5,54,000 for 100 gram, with the rates for 24K of the metal being ₹60,440 for 10 gram, and ₹6,04,400 for 100 gram.
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,400
|₹60,440
|Chennai
|₹55,700
|₹60,760
|Delhi
|₹55,550
|₹60,590
The rates mentioned above, however, are only indicative in nature, and do not include GST, TCS, and other local levies. Only a local jeweller can tell the exact price for that day.
Silver prices on July 21
Silver, meanwhile, is bit costlier than yesterday, and has seen a price change of ₹1.50 per gram. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram, eight gram, and 10 gram of the metal are available for ₹79.90, ₹639.20, and ₹799, respectively. For 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹7990, and for 1 kilogram, ₹79,900.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹799
|Bengaluru
|₹780
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹820