Gold and silver prices on July 25: Find out latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2023 09:21 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you must pay for these on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as those on the previous day. Accordingly, as per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold comes for 5515, and eight gram, for 44,120. For 10 gram, buyers must pay 55,150, while 100 gram is priced at 5,51,500.

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is rated at 6016, while eight gram is available for 48,128. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram can be bought for 60,160 and 6,01,600, respectively.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad,  55,200 60,220
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,150 60,160
Chennai 55,450 60,490
Delhi 55,300 60,320

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and local taxes. To find out the exact rates for the day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 25

The rates for silver, meanwhile, are unchanged as well, shows Goodreturns data. One gram of the metal, therefore, is priced at 77.50, and eight gram, at 620. On the other hand, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of silver are at 775, 7750, and 77,500, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 775
Bengaluru 760
Chennai, Hyderabad 805
