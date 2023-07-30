Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 30, 2023 09:17 AM IST

On Sunday, both 22 and 24K gold, are costlier than the previous day, as is silver.

On Sunday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, 22K gold has seen a daily price change of 25 per gram and, therefore, one gram of the metal is available for 5535, as compared to 5510 a day ago. Similarly, eight gram can be bought for 44,280 ( 44,080 on Saturday); 10 gram comes for 55,350, and 100 gram, for 5,53,500, rising from 55,100 and 5,51,000, respectively.

Representational Image (HT File Photo)

The rates of 24K gold, on the other hand, are up by 27 per gram. Therefore, one gram of this is priced at 6038, and eight gram, at 48,304, while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for 60,380 and 6,03,800, respectively.

City22K gold price (10 gram)24K gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,400 60,430
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,350 60,380
Chennai 55,650 60,710
Delhi 55,500 60,530

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices on July 30

Meanwhile, silver, too, is costlier than yesterday, with its prices rising by 0.60 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, customers can purchase one gram of the metal for 77, while for eight gram, they must spend 616, and 770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for 7700, and 1 kilogram, for 77,000.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 770
Chennai, Hyderabad 800
Delhi 755
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

gold price silver rate today
