Gold and silver prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city

On Sunday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, 22K gold has seen a daily price change of ₹25 per gram and, therefore, one gram of the metal is available for ₹5535, as compared to ₹5510 a day ago. Similarly, eight gram can be bought for ₹44,280 ( ₹44,080 on Saturday); 10 gram comes for ₹55,350, and 100 gram, for ₹5,53,500, rising from ₹55,100 and ₹5,51,000, respectively. Representational Image (HT File Photo)

The rates of 24K gold, on the other hand, are up by ₹27 per gram. Therefore, one gram of this is priced at ₹6038, and eight gram, at ₹48,304, while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹60,380 and ₹6,03,800, respectively.

City 22K gold price (10 gram) 24K gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,400 ₹ 60,430 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,380 Chennai ₹ 55,650 ₹ 60,710 Delhi ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,530

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices on July 30

Meanwhile, silver, too, is costlier than yesterday, with its prices rising by ₹0.60 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, customers can purchase one gram of the metal for ₹77, while for eight gram, they must spend ₹616, and ₹770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for ₹7700, and 1 kilogram, for ₹77,000.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 770 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 800 Delhi ₹ 755

