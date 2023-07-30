Gold and silver prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city
On Sunday, both 22 and 24K gold, are costlier than the previous day, as is silver.
On Sunday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, 22K gold has seen a daily price change of ₹25 per gram and, therefore, one gram of the metal is available for ₹5535, as compared to ₹5510 a day ago. Similarly, eight gram can be bought for ₹44,280 ( ₹44,080 on Saturday); 10 gram comes for ₹55,350, and 100 gram, for ₹5,53,500, rising from ₹55,100 and ₹5,51,000, respectively.
The rates of 24K gold, on the other hand, are up by ₹27 per gram. Therefore, one gram of this is priced at ₹6038, and eight gram, at ₹48,304, while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹60,380 and ₹6,03,800, respectively.
|City
|22K gold price (10 gram)
|24K gold price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,400
|₹60,430
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,350
|₹60,380
|Chennai
|₹55,650
|₹60,710
|Delhi
|₹55,500
|₹60,530
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact cost for the day.
Silver prices on July 30
Meanwhile, silver, too, is costlier than yesterday, with its prices rising by ₹0.60 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, customers can purchase one gram of the metal for ₹77, while for eight gram, they must spend ₹616, and ₹770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for ₹7700, and 1 kilogram, for ₹77,000.
|City
|Silver price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹770
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹800
|Delhi
|₹755
