Gold and silver prices on July 6: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 06, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Gold prices: In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,400 per 10 gms and ₹59,320 per 10 gms respectively.

Gold prices in India saw a gain of 10 per 1 gram on Thursday. According to the website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22-carat metal costs 5,425. On the other hand, one gram of 24-carat gold costs 5,916.

In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at 54,400 per 10 gms and 59,320 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at 54,250 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost 59,160 per 10 gms.

Silver rates advanced by 800 on Thursday nationally, with minor changes in major Indian cities. According to the Goodreturns website, one kilogram of silver cost 73,000.

CityGold 22-carat (Rs/ 10 gram)Silver (Rs/1 kg)
Delhi54,40073,000
Mumbai54,25073,000
Chennai54,60075,800
Kolkata54,25073,000

In India, gold prices are determined by various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.

While, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price is also influenced.

