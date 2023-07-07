Gold and silver prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India remained the same on Friday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹5,425, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained the same, costing ₹43,400 and ₹54,250 respectively.

Gold Silver prices today(Mint file)

100 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹5,42,500.

The price of 24-carat gold also maintained stability to the previous day. Now the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹59,160.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained the same on Friday. One kg of silver will cost ₹73,300.

City 22-carat Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi 54,400 73,000 Mumbai 54,250 73,000 Chennai 54,600 76,700 Kolkata 54,250 73,000

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

