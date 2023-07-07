Gold and silver prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,250 on Friday.
Gold prices in India remained the same on Friday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹5,425, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained the same, costing ₹43,400 and ₹54,250 respectively.
100 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹5,42,500.
The price of 24-carat gold also maintained stability to the previous day. Now the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹59,160.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained the same on Friday. One kg of silver will cost ₹73,300.
|City
|22-carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|54,400
|73,000
|Mumbai
|54,250
|73,000
|Chennai
|54,600
|76,700
|Kolkata
|54,250
|73,000
Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.