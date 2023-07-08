Gold and silver prices on July 8: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold prices remained unchanged for major cities on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat or 22k gold costs ₹5,415 while 24 carat or 24K gold is priced at ₹5,907.K or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also known as pure gold because it has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not have traces of other metals. A 22K gold has 22 parts of gold mixed with traces of other metals like copper and zinc.Gold is treated as a safe and trustworthy form of investment. It is an excellent hedge against inflation. It is traded in the form of bars, coins, jewellery, exchanges, exchange trade funds etc.Here are the gold and silver prices for major Indian cities on July 8, 2023.

Gold prices are dependent on numerous factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) DELHI 54,300 59,220 MUMBAI 54,150 59,070 KOLKATA 54,150 59,070 CHENNAI 54,570 59,560 BENGALURU 54,150 59,070

SilverThe price of silver almost remained unchanged on Saturday. According to Goodreturns website, one gram of silver costs ₹73.30 today. This metal is always in demand in jewellery markets in India. Silver is cheaper than gold.Here are the silver prices in major Indian cities on July 8, 2023.

CITY SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM) DELHI 733 MUMBAI 733 KOLKATA 733 CHENNAI 767 BENGALURU 727.50

Silver prices in India are dependent on factors including gold rates, bulk purchases, inflation, industrial demand etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.

