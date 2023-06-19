Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on June 19: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on June 19: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Gold prices in India are influenced by various factors, encompassing global demand, currency dynamics, interest rates, and government policies.

Gold prices remained steady on Monday, with one gram of 22-carat gold priced at 5,510, as reported by the Goodreturns website. Similarly, the cost of 24-carat gold was 6,011 per gram.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at 55,260, while ten grams of 24-carat gold were priced at 60,260. In Mumbai, the rate for ten grams of 22-carat gold was 55,100, while the price for ten grams of 24-carat gold was 60,110.

Here are the gold rates for major cities as of June 19, 2023.

CITY22K GOLD (Rs/10gm)24K GOKD (Rs/10gm)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi55,26060,24073,500
Mumbai55,10060,11073,500
Kolkata55,10060,11073,500
Chennai55,45060,49078,800
Bengaluru55,15060,14073,500
Ahmedabad55,15060,14073,500
Jaipur55,25060,24073,500

How are gold prices determined?

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. When the value of the rupee depreciates against the US dollar, the price of gold tends to rise, making it more expensive.

International factors such as global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold prices. Additionally, the demand for gold as a precious metal is an important factor in price fluctuations.

Silver rates today June 19

The price of silver remained stable on Sunday, with one gram of silver costing 73.50, according to the Goodreturns website.

In India, the price of silver is determined by factors such as gold prices, industrial demand, bulk purchases, and inflation. If the price of gold increases, it usually leads to an increase in the price of silver as well.

