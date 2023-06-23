Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on June 23: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on June 23: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 10:03 AM IST

In India, gold prices are determined on factors like currency, global conditions, interest rates and government policies.

Gold prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged on Friday. According to Goodreturns, the website which tracks gold and silver prices, one gram of 22k gold costs 5,450. On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold costs 5,945.In case you are confused, 'K' or Karats is a term used to measure the purity of gold. To make it simple, 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is suited for making jewellery.Here are the gold prices for major Indian cities on June 23.

24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI54,65059,600
MUMBAI54,50059,450
KOLKATA54,50059,450
CHENNAI54,85059,830
BENGALURU54,50059,450

In India, gold prices are determined on factors like currency, global conditions, interest rates and government policies. Another important factor is the demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the prices will fall.

Silver priceThe price of silver almost remained unchanged in major cities on Friday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver costs 71.50. In India, silver prices are dependent on gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc.

Here are the silver prices for prominent Indian cities on June 23.

CITYSILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI715
MUMBAI715
KOLKATA715
CHENNAI740
BENGALURU707.50

Silver can be purchased from banks, jewellers and online agents in India. The banks charge higher rates due to purity checks and assurance provided by them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today silver gold
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP