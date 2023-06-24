Gold and silver prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold prices across India remained unchanged on June 24. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold costs ₹5,410 while the price of 24K gold was ₹5,902 per gram.In the national capital, 10 gms of 22K gold costs ₹54,250 while that of 24K gold costs ₹59,170. In financial capital Mumbai, the price of 10 gms of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,100 and ₹59,020.Here are the gold prices for major Indian cities on June 24.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) KOLKATA 54,100 59,020 CHENNAI 54,450 59,400 BENGALURU 54,150 59,070 HYDERABAD 54,100 59,020 LUCKNOW 54,250 59,170

Gold prices in India depend on various factors including currency, international rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar, the gold price will increase.SilverThe price of silver decreased by 40 paise on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver costs ₹71.10. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, ten grams of silver were priced at ₹711. In Chennai, 10 gms of silve cost ₹740.

In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.

