Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Gold prices on June 24: In the national capital, 10 gms of 22K gold costs ₹54,250 while that of 24K gold costs ₹59,170.

Gold prices across India remained unchanged on June 24. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold costs 5,410 while the price of 24K gold was 5,902 per gram.In the national capital, 10 gms of 22K gold costs 54,250 while that of 24K gold costs 59,170. In financial capital Mumbai, the price of 10 gms of 22K and 24K gold stood at 54,100 and 59,020.Here are the gold prices for major Indian cities on June 24.

One gram of 22K gold costs 5,410 while the price of 24K gold was 5,902 per gram
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
KOLKATA54,10059,020
CHENNAI54,45059,400
BENGALURU54,15059,070
HYDERABAD54,10059,020
LUCKNOW54,25059,170

Gold prices in India depend on various factors including currency, international rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar, the gold price will increase.SilverThe price of silver decreased by 40 paise on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver costs 71.10. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, ten grams of silver were priced at 711. In Chennai, 10 gms of silve cost 740.

In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold gold price silver silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP