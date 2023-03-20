Gold and silver prices on March 20: Check rates in your city

The price of gold has remained unchanged On Monday as compared to the previous day's prices. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold remains at ₹55,300 while, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is ₹44,240.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was ₹ 60,320.(Istock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prices of 24 carat gold has also remained unchanged as compared to past one day. On Monday , the price of 10 grams of gold was ₹60,320. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹48,256, as per Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver have also remained unchanged from the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of silver cost ₹721 on Monday while, 100 grams of silver cost ₹7,210.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Monday:

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (RS/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,450 721 MUMBAI 55,300 721 KOLKATA 55,300 721 CHENNAI 55,600 744 BENGALURU 55,350 744

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was ₹ 60,320.(Istock)

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of ₹for 22 carat and ₹56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON