Gold and silver prices on March 28: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Gold and silver prices on March 28: The prices of both the metals are down on Tuesday from the previous day.

The prices of both gold and silver are down on Tuesday from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22-carat (K) gold per gram is at 5,450, as against 5,471 per gram on Monday. The 8 and 10 grams of 22K gold, on the other hand, are at 43,600 and 54,500 respectively, down from the corresponding figures of 43,768 and 54,710 a day ago.

The prices of both gold and silver are down today from the previous day (Representational Image)
The prices of both gold and silver are down today from the previous day (Representational Image)

100 grams of 24K of the metal are priced at 2,400.

Gold prices in various cities on March 28:

CityGold 22K (per 10 gram)Gold 24K (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 54,650 59,600
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune 54,500 59,450
Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat 54,550 59,500
Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore 55,100 60,110

It is to be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST and other levies. For the exact rates, people should contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, meanwhile, are at 73 per gram, as compared to 73.30 per gram on Monday, as per Goodreturns data. Similarly, eight and 10 grams of the metal are available for 584 and 730 respectively; for a kilogram, the cost is 73,000, down from 73,300.

Therefore, 10 grams of silver is priced at 730 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and 757 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

    HT News Desk

