Gold and silver prices on March 31: Rates of gold and silver rise. Check latest here

On Friday, there was an increase in the prices of both 22-carat and 24-carat (K) gold, with these up by ₹30 and ₹33 for 1 gram of each, in comparison to the previous day. According to the website Goodreturns, 22K gold was available for ₹5,500 per gram, up from Thursday's ₹5,470. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of the metal were at ₹44,000 and ₹55,000 respectively, rising from ₹43,760 and ₹54,700, a rise of ₹240 and ₹300.

Gold and silver price in India(Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rate of 24K gold, on the other hand, was at ₹6,000 per gram, up from ₹5,967 yesterday.

Gold prices in various cities on March 31:

City 22K Gold (Price per gram) 24K Gold (Price per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, ₹ 55,900 ₹ 60,980

It is to be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and additional levies. For the exact cost, buyers must contact local jewellers.

Gold and silver price in India(Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silver prices in India

The price for Silver, meanwhile, witnessed an increase of ₹0.7 from the day before; on Friday, silver was at ₹74 per gram, rising from ₹73.30 on Thursday, as per Goodreturns data. The cost of 8 and 10 gram of the metal was at ₹592 and 740, as against ₹586.40 and ₹733. For a kilogram of silver, the customers will have to pay ₹74,000.

As of Friday, the cost of 10 gram of silver was ₹740 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, and ₹775 in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON