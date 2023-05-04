Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on May 4: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 4: Check latest rates in your city

HT News Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 11:13 AM IST

For gold, term ‘K’ or carat determines its purity. A 24K gold is called ‘pure gold’ and has a purity of 99.9%.

On Thursday, the rates of gold rose by 50 per gram as compared to yesterday, with 1 gram of 22 carat (K) gold available for 5,700, as against 5,650 on Wednesday. according to Goodreturns website. 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold can be bought for 45,600, 57,000, and 5,70,000, respectively. A day ago, these were priced at 45,200, 56,500, and 5,65,000.

For 24K gold, on the other hand, the price of 1 gram of the metal is up by 54, and it can now be purchased for 6,218, as against 6,164 a day ago. Similarly, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram are at 49,744, 62,180, and 6,21,800, an increase of 432, 540, and 5,400, respectively.

Gold prices for top 5 Indian cities on May 3, 2023

City22K Gold (per 10 gram)24K Gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi 57,150 62,330
Mumbai 57,000 62,180
Chennai 57,500 62,730
Kolkata 57,000 62,180
Bengaluru 57,050 62,230
Hyderabad 57,000 62,180

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include various taxes. Local jewellers will be in a better position to tell customers what the actual prices are.

Silver prices

Also, as per Goodreturns, the cost of silver increased by 30 paise on Thursday. 1 gram of of the meral costs 77.10. The price of 10 gram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is at 771. In Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, it is at 818.

