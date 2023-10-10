Gold and silver prices on October 10: Check latest rates for your city
Gold prices in India are determined on numerous factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.
On Tuesday, 22-carat (K) gold is priced at ₹5335 and 24K at ₹5820 per gram, with their daily rates rising by ₹20 and ₹22 for each gram, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website. Similarly, eight gram of the yellow metal comes for ₹42,680 (22K) and ₹46,560 (24K), while 10 gram is available for ₹53,350 (22K) and ₹58,200 (24K), and 100 gram for ₹5,33,500 (22K) and ₹5,82,000 (24K).
‘Carat’ is a term used to measure the purity of gold in a jewellery item. 24K gold has a purity of 99%.
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹53,400
|₹58,250
|Bengaluru
|₹53,500
|₹58,200
|Chennai
|₹53,650
|₹58,530
|Delhi
|₹53,500
|₹58,350
|Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹53,350
|₹58,200
Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily price of the yellow metal, please contact your local jeweller.
Silver prices
Silver, on the other hand, is costlier by ₹0.50 for each gram, the Goodreturns data shows. For one gram of silver, therefore, customers must pay ₹72.60, and for eight gram, ₹580.80; meanwhile, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are priced at ₹726, ₹7260, and ₹72,600, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
|₹726
|Bengaluru
|₹690
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹755