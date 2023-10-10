Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 10: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 10: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Gold prices in India are determined on numerous factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.

On Tuesday, 22-carat (K) gold is priced at 5335 and 24K at 5820 per gram, with their daily rates rising by 20 and 22 for each gram, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website. Similarly, eight gram of the yellow metal comes for 42,680 (22K) and 46,560 (24K), while 10 gram is available for 53,350 (22K) and 58,200 (24K), and 100 gram for 5,33,500 (22K) and 5,82,000 (24K).

Representational Image

‘Carat’ is a term used to measure the purity of gold in a jewellery item. 24K gold has a purity of 99%.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 53,400 58,250
Bengaluru 53,500 58,200
Chennai 53,650 58,530
Delhi 53,500 58,350
Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 53,350 58,200
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily price of the yellow metal, please contact your local jeweller.

Silver prices

Silver, on the other hand, is costlier by 0.50 for each gram, the Goodreturns data shows. For one gram of silver, therefore, customers must pay 72.60, and for eight gram, 580.80; meanwhile, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are priced at 726, 7260, and 72,600, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 726
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 755
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price in india silver rate today gold price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP