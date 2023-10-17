Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on October 17: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2023 08:30 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are today's rates.

On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are down by 31 and 34 per gram, respectively, as per the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of gold comes for 5510 (22K) and 6011 (24K), eight gram for 44,080 and 48,088, while 10 gram is priced at 55,100 and 60,110, and 100 gram at 5,51,000 and 6,01,100.

Today's gold rates in major cities

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,150 60,160
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,100 60,110
Chennai 55,300 60,330
Delhi 55,250 60,260

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver rates in major cities

Silver, on the other hand, has the same daily price as on the previous day, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, one gram of the metal is available for 74.10, eight gram for 592.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are rated at 741, 7410, and 74,100, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 741
Bengaluru 730
Chennai, Hyderabad 775
HT News Desk

