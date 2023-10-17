Gold and silver prices on October 17: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are today's rates.
On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are down by ₹31 and 34 ₹per gram, respectively, as per the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of gold comes for ₹5510 (22K) and ₹6011 (24K), eight gram for ₹44,080 and ₹48,088, while 10 gram is priced at ₹55,100 and ₹60,110, and 100 gram at ₹5,51,000 and ₹6,01,100.
Today's gold rates in major cities
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,100
|₹60,110
|Chennai
|₹55,300
|₹60,330
|Delhi
|₹55,250
|₹60,260
Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.
Today's silver rates in major cities
Silver, on the other hand, has the same daily price as on the previous day, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, one gram of the metal is available for ₹74.10, eight gram for ₹592.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are rated at ₹741, ₹7410, and ₹74,100, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹741
|Bengaluru
|₹730
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹775