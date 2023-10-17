Gold and silver prices on October 17: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are down by ₹31 and 34 ₹per gram, respectively, as per the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of gold comes for ₹5510 (22K) and ₹6011 (24K), eight gram for ₹44,080 and ₹48,088, while 10 gram is priced at ₹55,100 and ₹60,110, and 100 gram at ₹5,51,000 and ₹6,01,100. Representational Image

Today's gold rates in major cities

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,100 ₹ 60,110 Chennai ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,330 Delhi ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,260

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver rates in major cities

Silver, on the other hand, has the same daily price as on the previous day, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, one gram of the metal is available for ₹74.10, eight gram for ₹592.80, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are rated at ₹741, ₹7410, and ₹74,100, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 741 Bengaluru ₹ 730 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 775

