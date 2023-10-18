Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 18: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you will have to pay for these today.

On Wednesday, the daily rates of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website.

Accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal, the website shows, comes for 5495, while eight gram is available for 43,960; on the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at 54,950 and 5,49,500, respectively. Similarly, for 24K gold, the rates are 5995 (one gram), 47,960 (eight gram), 59,950 (10 gram) and 5,99,500 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,000 60,000
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,950 59,950
Chennai 55,150 60,160
Delhi 55,100 60,100
Buyers must, however, be mindful that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, as well as other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the metal’s exact cost for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

Silver too has the same price as yesterday, according to Goodreturns. Hence, one gram of the metal is at 73.60, while eight gram comes for 588.80, and 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are rated at 736, 7360, and 73,600, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 736
Bengaluru 745
Chennai, Hyderabad 770
Topics
gold price in india gold price silver rate today
