Gold and silver prices on October 18: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you will have to pay for these today.
On Wednesday, the daily rates of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website.
Accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal, the website shows, comes for ₹5495, while eight gram is available for ₹43,960; on the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at ₹54,950 and ₹5,49,500, respectively. Similarly, for 24K gold, the rates are ₹5995 (one gram), ₹47,960 (eight gram), ₹59,950 (10 gram) and ₹5,99,500 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹54,950
|₹59,950
|Chennai
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Delhi
|₹55,100
|₹60,100
Buyers must, however, be mindful that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, as well as other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the metal’s exact cost for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
Silver too has the same price as yesterday, according to Goodreturns. Hence, one gram of the metal is at ₹73.60, while eight gram comes for ₹588.80, and 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are rated at ₹736, ₹7360, and ₹73,600, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹736
|Bengaluru
|₹745
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹770