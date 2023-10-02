Gold and silver prices on October 2: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold remained unchanged on Monday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,335 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹42,680 and ₹53,350 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,33,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹5,820 per gram.

Gold, silver prices today

Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹73,500.

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 53,600 76,000 Mumbai 53,350 73,500 Delhi 53,500 73,500 Kolkata 53,350 73,500

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

