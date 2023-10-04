Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on October 4: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you must pay for these today.

After days of staying unchanged, gold prices are down on Wednesday from the corresponding rates on the previous day, the Goodreturns website shows. As per data available on the website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by Re 1 for each gram; accordingly, buyers must pay 5259 for one gram of the metal, 42,072 for eight gram, 52,590 for 10 gram and 5,25,900 for 100 gram.

Similarly, 24K gold too is cheaper by Re 1 for each gram. Here, therefore, one gram of the metal comes for 5737, eight gram for 45,896, while 10 gram and 100 gram cost 57,370 and 5,73,700, respectively.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 52,650 57,430
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 52,590 57,370
Chennai 52,900 57,710
Delhi 52,750 57,530
Customers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact daily price.

Silver prices

Silver rates, on the other hand, are unchanged from yesterday, according to Goodreturns. This means that one gram of the metal is available for 71, eight gram for 568, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are at 710, 7100 and 71,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 710
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 735
