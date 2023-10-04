Gold and silver prices on October 4: What are latest rates in your city?

After days of staying unchanged, gold prices are down on Wednesday from the corresponding rates on the previous day, the Goodreturns website shows. As per data available on the website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by Re 1 for each gram; accordingly, buyers must pay ₹5259 for one gram of the metal, ₹42,072 for eight gram, ₹52,590 for 10 gram and ₹5,25,900 for 100 gram.

Representational Image

Similarly, 24K gold too is cheaper by Re 1 for each gram. Here, therefore, one gram of the metal comes for ₹5737, eight gram for ₹45,896, while 10 gram and 100 gram cost ₹57,370 and ₹5,73,700, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 52,650 ₹ 57,430 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 52,590 ₹ 57,370 Chennai ₹ 52,900 ₹ 57,710 Delhi ₹ 52,750 ₹ 57,530

Customers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact daily price.

Silver prices

Silver rates, on the other hand, are unchanged from yesterday, according to Goodreturns. This means that one gram of the metal is available for ₹71, eight gram for ₹568, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are at ₹710, ₹7100 and ₹71,000, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 710 Bengaluru ₹ 690 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 735

