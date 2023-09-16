Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on Sept 16: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on Sept 16: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Gold is a preferred mode of investment and acts as a hedge against inflation. It is usually traded in forms of bars, coins and jewellery.

Gold prices increased by Re 1 on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold costs 5,471 today. ‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it has a purity of 99.9 per cent. It is in liquid form and does not contain traces of other metals.On the other hand, a 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc and is used to make jewellery.Here are the gold and silver prices for major cities on September 16, 2023.

‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it has a purity of 99.9 per cent.
CITY22K GOLD PRICES (Rs/10 GM)24K GOLD PRICES (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI54,86059.830
MUMBAI54,71059,680
CHENNAI55,01060,010
KOLKATA54,71059,680
BENGALURU54,71059,680

Gold is a preferred mode of investment and acts as a hedge against inflation. It is usually traded in forms of bars, coins and jewellery. In India, the price of gold is dependent on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar in India, gold will become expensive.

he price of gold is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc. Another important factor is the demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the prices will fall.

Silver price

The price of silver remained unchanged on Saturday. According to website Goodreturns, the price of one gram of silver stood at 74 gram. Silver is always in demand in the jewellery markets in India. Since there is a huge demand for silver, the availability of the metal is dropping.According to the website Goodreturns, 10 grams of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stood at 740. On the other hand, the precious metal's prices in Bengaluru and Chennai stood at 735 per 10 gms and 775 per 10 gms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price in india silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP