Gold and silver prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city

Across the country, the daily prices of gold are unchanged on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is priced at ₹5515, and eight gram, at ₹44,120; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,150 and ₹5,51,500, respectively.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is available for ₹6016, while eight gram is at ₹48,128. The rates for 10 and 100 gram stand at ₹60,160 and 6,01,600, respectively.

A ‘carat,’ meanwhile, stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

Gold prices on September 1

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,210 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,310

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only your local jeweller can give you the exact rates.

Silver prices on September 1

Meanwhile, silver, too, has the same price as on the previous day, as per Goodreturns. It is, therefore, priced at ₹77.60 for one gram, ₹620.80 for eight gram, ₹776 (10 gram), ₹7760 (100 gram) and ₹77,600 (1 kilogram).

City Silver (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 776 Bengaluru ₹ 765 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 807

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail