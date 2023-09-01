Gold and silver prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 01, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the prices for the day.

Across the country, the daily prices of gold are unchanged on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is priced at 5515, and eight gram, at 44,120; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay 55,150 and 5,51,500, respectively.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is available for 6016, while eight gram is at 48,128. The rates for 10 and 100 gram stand at 60,160 and 6,01,600, respectively.

A ‘carat,’ meanwhile, stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

Gold prices on September 1

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,200 60,210
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,150 60,160
Chennai 55,450 60,490
Delhi 55,300 60,310

Customers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only your local jeweller can give you the exact rates.

Silver prices on September 1

Meanwhile, silver, too, has the same price as on the previous day, as per Goodreturns. It is, therefore, priced at 77.60 for one gram, 620.80 for eight gram, 776 (10 gram), 7760 (100 gram) and 77,600 (1 kilogram).

CitySilver (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 776
Bengaluru 765
Chennai, Hyderabad 807
