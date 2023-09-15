Gold and silver prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, gold is costlier than the previous day, with a daily price change of ₹20 per gram for 22-carat (K) gold and ₹22 per gram for 24K, according to the Goodreturns website.

Representational Image

Therefore, buyers must pay ₹5470 for one gram of 22K gold, ₹43,760 for eight gram, ₹54,700 for 10 gram, and ₹5,47,000 for 100 gram. For 24K, on the other hand, they must pay ₹5967 for one gram, ₹47,736 for eight gram, ₹59,670 for 10 gram, and ₹5,96,700 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Chennai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

Also, it must be noted that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must reach out to their local jewellers.

Silver prices

The prices of silver, meanwhile, have also gone up, by ₹0.50 per gram, the website shows. Accordingly, one gram of silver comes for ₹74, eight gram for ₹592, and 10 gram for ₹740. The rates for 100 gram and 1 kilogram of the metal are ₹7400 and ₹74,000, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 740 Bengaluru ₹ 720 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 775

