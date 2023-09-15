Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on September 15: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 15, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you will have to pay for these on Friday.

On Friday, gold is costlier than the previous day, with a daily price change of 20 per gram for 22-carat (K) gold and 22 per gram for 24K, according to the Goodreturns website.

Therefore, buyers must pay 5470 for one gram of 22K gold, 43,760 for eight gram, 54,700 for 10 gram, and 5,47,000 for 100 gram. For 24K, on the other hand, they must pay 5967 for one gram, 47,736 for eight gram, 59,670 for 10 gram, and 5,96,700 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,750 59,720
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,700 59,670
Chennai 55,000 60,000

Also, it must be noted that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must reach out to their local jewellers.

Silver prices

The prices of silver, meanwhile, have also gone up, by 0.50 per gram, the website shows. Accordingly, one gram of silver comes for 74, eight gram for 592, and 10 gram for 740. The rates for 100 gram and 1 kilogram of the metal are 7400 and 74,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 740
Bengaluru 720
Chennai, Hyderabad 775
