Gold and silver prices on September 17: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Sep 17, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Gold rates in India increased by 20 on Sunday. According to Goodreturns, the website that tracks daily gold prices, one gram of 22K gold was being sold at 5,490. On the other hand, the price of one gram of 24K gold stood at 5,989.In Delhi, 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold were priced at 55,050 and 60,040 respectively. Here are the gold prices of other major cities on September 17.

The prices of this precious metal are determined on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
MUMBAI54,90059,890
KOLKATA54,90059,890
CHENNAI55,30060.320
BENGALURU54,90059,890
HYDERABAD54,90059,890

Gold is traded in the form of bars, coins, bullions, jewellery, exchanges, exchange trade funds etc. In India, the prices of this precious metal are determined on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar in India, gold will become expensive.

The gold rate is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc. Another important factor is the demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the prices will fall. Another important factor affecting gold price is the interest rate. For example, gold prices fall when the interest rates in countries like US surge. The opposite happens when the interest rates drop.Silver priceThe price of silver in India remained unchanged on Sunday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver costs 74.70. In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 10 gms of silver cost 747.

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

