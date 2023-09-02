Gold and silver prices on September 2: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices in India showed no change on Saturday. The price of 22-carat gold remains at ₹5,505 per gram. Larger quantities of 22-carat gold, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, are priced at ₹44,040 and ₹55,050 respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹5,50,500.

The price of 24-carat gold is ₹6,005 per gram.

Similarly, silver prices have also remained stable, with one kilogram of silver priced at ₹77,100 nationwide.

City Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 55,350 80,200 Mumbai 55,050 77,100 New Delhi 55,200 77,100 Kolkata 55,050 77,100

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewellers. Factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, interest rates, and government gold trade regulations contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

