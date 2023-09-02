Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 2: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,200 in Delhi on Saturday.

Gold and silver prices in India showed no change on Saturday. The price of 22-carat gold remains at 5,505 per gram. Larger quantities of 22-carat gold, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, are priced at 44,040 and 55,050 respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stands at 5,50,500.

Gold, silver rates(HT File Photo)

The price of 24-carat gold is 6,005 per gram.

Similarly, silver prices have also remained stable, with one kilogram of silver priced at 77,100 nationwide.

CityGold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai55,35080,200
Mumbai55,05077,100
New Delhi55,20077,100
Kolkata55,05077,100

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewellers. Factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, interest rates, and government gold trade regulations contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

