Gold and silver prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

On Thursday, the daily price of 22-carat (K) gold is unchanged while that for 24K is up by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, for one gram of 22K gold, buyers must pay ₹5520, and ₹44,160 for eight gram. For 10 gram and 100 gram, they must pay ₹55,200 and ₹5,52,000, respectively.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, comes for ₹6023, eight gram for ₹48,184, while 10 gram is rated at ₹60,230, and 100 gram, at ₹6,02,300.

City 22K Gold (price/10gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,270 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,230 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,370

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller(s).

Silver prices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper on Thursday, with its price falling by ₹0.30 per gram from yesterday. Hence, one gram of the metal is at ₹74.50, eight gram at ₹596, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are at ₹745, ₹7450, and ₹74,500, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 745 Bengaluru ₹ 742.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 780

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON