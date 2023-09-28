Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 28: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on September 28: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Sep 28, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Gold prices: In Delhi, the prices of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,650 and ₹59,600 per 10 grams respectively.

Gold prices decreased by 25 on Thursday. According to the website Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold was priced at 5,450 while the price of 24K gold stood at 5,945 per gram.‘K' or carat is a term used to define the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it has a purity of 99.9 per cent. It is in liquid form and does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, a 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc.Here are gold prices for major Indian cities on September 28, 2023.

‘K' or carat is a term used to define the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it has a purity of 99.9 per cent
CITY22k GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI54,65059,600
MUMBAI54,50059,450
KOLKATA54,50059,450
CHENNAI54,80059,780
BENGALURU54,50059,450

Gold is usually traded in form of coins, bars or jewellery. It is a preferred mode of investment and acts as a perfect hedge against inflation. Gold prices in India are decided on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies. If the rupee depreciates against the US dollar in India, gold will become expensive.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The price of gold is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc. Another important factor is the demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the prices will fall. Another key factor affecting gold price is the interest rate. For example, gold prices fall when the interest rates in countries like US surge.

Silver prices

Silver is considered cheaper than gold. For example, if one gramme of silver 61.40 today, you can buy 1 kg of the precious metal for 61,400. But you will get a little over 10 gms of gold at this price depending on exchange rate. According to the website Goodreturns, silver prices remained unchanged at 74.20 per gram. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of silver stood at 742. In Chennai and Bengaluru, silver prices stood at 770 and 730 per 10 grams respectively.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP