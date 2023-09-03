Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 3: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,350 in Delhi on Sunday.

The prices of gold saw a moderate gain on Sunday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,520 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44,160 and 55,200, respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained consistent at 5,52,000. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 6,022 per gram.

Silver price, however, eased 200 per kg, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of 76,900.

CityGold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
New Delhi55,35076,900
Kolkata55,20076,900
Chennai55,55080,000
Mumbai55,20076,900

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

