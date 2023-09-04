Gold and silver prices on September 4: Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,350 in Delhi on Monday.
The price of gold maintained stability on Monday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,520 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,160 and ₹55,200, respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained consistent at ₹5,52,000. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹6,022 per gram.
Silver price to maintained the same trend, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹76,900.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10 gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|New Delhi
|55,350
|76,900
|Kolkata
|55,200
|76,900
|Chennai
|55,450
|80,000
|Mumbai
|55,200
|76,900
These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.