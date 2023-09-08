Gold and silver prices on September 8: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, gold is a bit costlier from the previous day, according to Goodreturns. As per the website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are up by ₹10 per gram, and stand at ₹5500 (one gram), ₹44,000 (eight gram), ₹55,000 (10 gram), and ₹5,50,000 (100 gram).

Similarly, the prices for 24K gold are up by ₹11 per gram from yesterday. Buyers must pay ₹6000 (one gram), ₹48,000 (eight gram), ₹60,000 (10 gram), and ₹6,00,000 (100 gram).

City Gold price (per 10 gram) Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,330 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Contact your local jeweller for the exact daily rates.

Silver prices on September 9

Silver, on the other hand, is rated the same as on Thursday. Its prices stand at ₹74 (one gram), ₹592 (eight gram), ₹740 (10 gram), ₹7400 (100 gram), and ₹74,000 (1 kilogram).

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 740 Bengaluru ₹ 730 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 775

