Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 8: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on September 8: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 08, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here is how much you will have to pay.

On Friday, gold is a bit costlier from the previous day, according to Goodreturns. As per the website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold are up by 10 per gram, and stand at 5500 (one gram), 44,000 (eight gram), 55,000 (10 gram), and 5,50,000 (100 gram).

Representational Image

Similarly, the prices for 24K gold are up by 11 per gram from yesterday. Buyers must pay 6000 (one gram), 48,000 (eight gram), 60,000 (10 gram), and 6,00,000 (100 gram).

CityGold price (per 10 gram)Silver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,300 60,330
Delhi 55,150 60,150

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Contact your local jeweller for the exact daily rates.

Silver prices on September 9

Silver, on the other hand, is rated the same as on Thursday. Its prices stand at 74 (one gram), 592 (eight gram), 740 (10 gram), 7400 (100 gram), and 74,000 (1 kilogram).

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 740
Bengaluru 730
Chennai, Hyderabad 775
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold silver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP