Home / Business / Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on March 16

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on March 16

Updated on Mar 16, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today: The prices of 24 carat gold has gone down in the past one day. However, the prices of silver have increased marginally.

On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by 110 to 57,870.(Istock)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta

Gold prices in India witnessed a dip on Thursday. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold now stands at 53,050, down from Wednesday's price which stood at 53,150 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is 42,440, down by 80.

The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone down in the past one day. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by 110 to 57,870. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at 46,296 on Thursday, down by 88 as per Goodreturns.

The price of gold is determined by several factors including the strength of rupee against US dollars. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. The gold prices are also dependent on economic growth and the international market.

However, the prices of silver have increased marginally from the previous day in the country. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of of the precious metal cost 690. The price of 10 gram silver on Thursday was 5 higher than Wednesday's rate.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Thursday:

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI53,200690
MUMBAI53,050690
KOLKATA53,050690
CHENNAI53,800725
BENGALURU53,100725

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of 53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at 58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of 51,350 for 22 carat and 56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price gold price in india silver rate today silver
