Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on March 16

Gold prices in India witnessed a dip on Thursday. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold now stands at ₹53,050, down from Wednesday's price which stood at ₹53,150 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is ₹42,440, down by ₹80.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prices of 24 carat gold has also gone down in the past one day. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold was decreased by ₹110 to ₹57,870. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at ₹46,296 on Thursday, down by ₹88 as per Goodreturns.

The price of gold is determined by several factors including the strength of rupee against US dollars. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. The gold prices are also dependent on economic growth and the international market.

However, the prices of silver have increased marginally from the previous day in the country. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of of the precious metal cost ₹690. The price of 10 gram silver on Thursday was ₹5 higher than Wednesday's rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Thursday:

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 53,200 690 MUMBAI 53,050 690 KOLKATA 53,050 690 CHENNAI 53,800 725 BENGALURU 53,100 725

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of ₹51,350 for 22 carat and ₹56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON