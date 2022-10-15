Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on October 15

Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Gold and silver prices in India on October 15: In the national capital, the cost of 22k gold stood at ₹46,350 per 10 gms while that of 24k gold was at ₹50,500.

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal dip on October 15, 2022
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal dip on October 15, 2022. According to the website Goodreturns, eight grammes of 22k gold was worth 36,960 while the price of 24k gold stood at 40,320.In the national capital, the cost of 22k gold stood at 46,350 per 10 gms while that of 24k gold was at 50,500. In India's financial capital, the price of 22k and 24k gold stood at 46,200 per 10 gms and 50,400 per 10 gms. In Chennai, the price of 22k and 24k gold stood at 46,900 per 10 gms and 51,160 per 10 gms.The price of gold is determined by several factors including the strength of rupee against US dollars. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. The gold prices are also dependent on economic growth and the international market.As far as silver is concerned, the price of one gramme of the precious metal costs 55.30 as per Goodreturns website. The price of silver on Saturday was 2 less than Friday's rate.In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, the price of silver stood at 553 per 10 gms. In Chennai, 10 gms of silver cost 605.Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI46,350553
MUMBAI46,200553
KOLKATA46,200553
BENGALURU46,250553
CHENNAI46,900605

The price of silver is determined by the rate of the precious metal in the international market. It also depends on the currency movement of rupee against US dollar.

