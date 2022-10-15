Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on October 15

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal dip on October 15, 2022. According to the website Goodreturns, eight grammes of 22k gold was worth ₹36,960 while the price of 24k gold stood at ₹40,320.In the national capital, the cost of 22k gold stood at ₹46,350 per 10 gms while that of 24k gold was at ₹50,500. In India's financial capital, the price of 22k and 24k gold stood at ₹46,200 per 10 gms and ₹50,400 per 10 gms. In Chennai, the price of 22k and 24k gold stood at ₹46,900 per 10 gms and ₹51,160 per 10 gms.The price of gold is determined by several factors including the strength of rupee against US dollars. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. The gold prices are also dependent on economic growth and the international market.As far as silver is concerned, the price of one gramme of the precious metal costs ₹55.30 as per Goodreturns website. The price of silver on Saturday was ₹2 less than Friday's rate.In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, the price of silver stood at ₹553 per 10 gms. In Chennai, 10 gms of silver cost ₹605.Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) DELHI 46,350 553 MUMBAI 46,200 553 KOLKATA 46,200 553 BENGALURU 46,250 553 CHENNAI 46,900 605

The price of silver is determined by the rate of the precious metal in the international market. It also depends on the currency movement of rupee against US dollar.

