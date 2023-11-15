Gold and silver rates trade flat: Find latest prices in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,700 in Delhi on Wednesday.
The price of gold remained steady on Wednesday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,555 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,440 and ₹55,550 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,55,500 Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,060 per gram.
Silver price maintained the same trend with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹73,000.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10 grams)
|Silver (Rs/ kg)
|Chennai
|56,150
|76,000
|Mumbai
|55,550
|73,000
|Delhi
|55,700
|73,000
|Kolkata
|55,550
|73,000
These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.