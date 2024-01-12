close_game
News / Business / Gold prices down by 1000, silver rates unchanged on January 12: Check city-wise prices

Gold prices down by 1000, silver rates unchanged on January 12: Check city-wise prices

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 12, 2024 11:03 AM IST

While gold prices in Indian cities dropped by ₹1000 per 10 gram, the silver prices in all major cities remained the same on Friday.

Gold, silver prices on January 12: The gold prices on Friday showed a steep decline while the silver rates across all major cities remained the same. Gold and silver prices have shown a gradual decline since the last week of December 2023.

Gold prices on Friday dropped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000
Gold prices on Friday dropped by 1000

Gold prices dropped by 1000 per 10 gram of the yellow metal ,while the silver rates in major cities remained the same, according to Goodreturns website. Last week, gold and silver prices showed a small hike, before seeing a major decline.

The prices of gold dropped on January 12, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at 6298 and 5775 respectively on Monday. Silver prices in Delhi and other cities remained the same at 76 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6298 (one gram), 50,384 (eight gram), 62,980 (10 gram) and 6,29,800 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 12: Check city-wise rates

City22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 57,750 62,980
Mumbai 57,700 62,950
Kolkata 57,700 62,950
Bengaluru 57,700 62,950
Chennai 58,200 69,140

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 12: Check city-wise rates

After gold prices saw a steep decline of 1000, the silver prices in Delhi and all the major cities remained unchanged on Friday. Silver prices today were fixed at 76 per gram, same as yesterday

CitySilver prices (per 10 grams)
Delhi 760
Mumbai 760
Bengaluru 735
Kolkata 760
Chennai 775
