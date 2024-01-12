Gold prices down by ₹1000, silver rates unchanged on January 12: Check city-wise prices
While gold prices in Indian cities dropped by ₹1000 per 10 gram, the silver prices in all major cities remained the same on Friday.
Gold, silver prices on January 12: The gold prices on Friday showed a steep decline while the silver rates across all major cities remained the same. Gold and silver prices have shown a gradual decline since the last week of December 2023.
Gold prices dropped by ₹1000 per 10 gram of the yellow metal ,while the silver rates in major cities remained the same, according to Goodreturns website. Last week, gold and silver prices showed a small hike, before seeing a major decline.
The prices of gold dropped on January 12, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹6298 and ₹5775 respectively on Monday. Silver prices in Delhi and other cities remained the same at ₹76 per gram.
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6298 (one gram), ₹50,384 (eight gram), ₹62,980 (10 gram) and ₹6,29,800 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.
Gold prices on January 12: Check city-wise rates
|City
|22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|Delhi
|₹57,750
|₹62,980
|Mumbai
|₹57,700
|₹62,950
|Kolkata
|₹57,700
|₹62,950
|Bengaluru
|₹57,700
|₹62,950
|Chennai
|₹58,200
|₹69,140
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
Silver prices on January 12: Check city-wise rates
After gold prices saw a steep decline of ₹1000, the silver prices in Delhi and all the major cities remained unchanged on Friday. Silver prices today were fixed at ₹76 per gram, same as yesterday
|City
|Silver prices (per 10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹760
|Mumbai
|₹760
|Bengaluru
|₹735
|Kolkata
|₹760
|Chennai
|₹775