Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city here

Gold prices fell for the fifth day on Wednesday following decline in global rates. Similarly, silver prices also continued to witness a downward trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to near one-year low of ₹44,300. Silver also declined 0.8 per cent to ₹62,617 per kg. In the previous session on Tuesday, gold had declined by 0.5 per cent while silver fell by 1.7 per cent.

Spot prices of 22-carat gold on Wednesday went up by ₹640 per 10 gram. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Wednesday stood at ₹43,630 per 10 grams while the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stood at ₹44,630, according to good returns. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Wednesday (March 31):

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala ₹ 41,350 ₹ 45,110 Ahmedabad ₹ 43,850 ₹ 45,690 Bhubaneswar ₹ 41,350 ₹ 45,110 Pune ₹ 43,620 ₹ 44,620 Visakhapatnam ₹ 41,350 ₹ 45,110 Jaipur ₹ 43,500 ₹ 47,450 Patna ₹ 43,620 ₹ 44,620 Chandigarh ₹ 43,500 ₹ 47,450





In the international markets, gold rates fell further as well owing to the data that showed pick-up in factory activity in China, according to news agency Reuters. Spot gold prices were marginally down by 0.1 per cent to $1,683.56 per ounce. Silver remained steady at $24.01, while platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,160.05 and palladium was up 0.7 per cent at $2,607.04. It is expected that the gold prices could be affected by the policy announcement by the Biden administration in which he is expected to unveil a multi-trillion-dollar recovery plan for the US economy.

