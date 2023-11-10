Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold prices fall, silver trades flat on Dhanteras: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices fall, silver trades flat on Dhanteras: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Gold, silver prices on Dhanteras: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,850 in Delhi on Friday.

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras the price of 22-carat gold saw a moderate decline with priced at 5,569 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44,552 and 55,700 respectively. The cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at 5,56,900. In contrast, 24-carat gold was valued at 6,076 per gram.

Today gold, silver prices(Reuters File Photo)

Silver maintained a stability with one kilogram priced at 73,200 nationwide.

CityGold (Rs/10grams)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai56,14076,200
Mumbai55,69073,200
Delhi55,85073,200
Kolkata55,69073,200
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These price fluctuations are influenced by a myriad of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a pivotal component. Global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold silver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP