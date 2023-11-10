Gold prices fall, silver trades flat on Dhanteras: Check latest rates in your city
Gold, silver prices on Dhanteras: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,850 in Delhi on Friday.
On the auspicious day of Dhanteras the price of 22-carat gold saw a moderate decline with priced at ₹5,569 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,552 and ₹55,700 respectively. The cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹5,56,900. In contrast, 24-carat gold was valued at ₹6,076 per gram.
Silver maintained a stability with one kilogram priced at ₹73,200 nationwide.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10grams)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Chennai
|56,140
|76,200
|Mumbai
|55,690
|73,200
|Delhi
|55,850
|73,200
|Kolkata
|55,690
|73,200
These price fluctuations are influenced by a myriad of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a pivotal component. Global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.