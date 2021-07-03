Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold prices in India see choppy week on global cues as Delta variant spreads

In Delhi, gold gained ₹251 on Friday to trade at ₹46,615 per 10 gram in line with global trends
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Following weak global cues, gold prices in the national capital declined by 89 to 46,167 per 10 gram on Tuesday

Gold prices in India sold at a premium rate for the first time in more than two months on Friday. After falling to 46,330 on Tuesday, the lowest level gold prices have hit since April 9, local gold futures were up and trading around 47,400 per 10 gram.

In Delhi, gold gained 251 on Friday to trade at 46,615 per 10 gram in line with global trends and current rupee depreciation, according to HDFC securities. The precious metal closed at 46,364 per 10 gram on Thursday, whereas silver fell 256 to 68,458 per kg, from 68,714 per kg.

"There is slight improvement in demand from jewellers as some of them think prices could rise above $1,800 and want to stock up," a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank told Reuters.

In the US, gold rose on Friday, with spot gold rising 0.4% to $1,784.21 per ounce after jumping to $1,794.86, its highest level since June 18. US gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,783.30. Silver too gained 1.4% to $26.39 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5% to $1,087.41 and palladium rose 0.6% at $2,779.85.

Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, told Reuters that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is supporting a rise in global gold prices. “Gold has held well at current levels but has yet to break out of the ongoing consolidation," said Frappell.

Gold prices in the national capital dipped by 264 to 45,783 per 10 gram on Wednesday, staying in line with global drop-in prices. In the international market, gold tumbled to two-month lows, at $1,755 per ounce, whereas silver was trading flat at $25.80 per ounce. Gold prices on Thursday rose 137 to 46,976 per 10 grams.

Following weak global cues, gold prices in the national capital declined by 89 to 46,167 per 10 gram on Tuesday. On Monday, the precious yellow metal closed at 46,256 per 10 gram.

