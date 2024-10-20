Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 20-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 20, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79593.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has risen, currently set at 7959.3 per gram, marking an increase of 430.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7295.3 per gram, an increase of 370.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -0.59%, with a more significant drop of -3.83% noted over the past month. The current silver rate stands at 102600.0 per kg, an increase of 400.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is 79593.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price recorded yesterday, on 19-10-2024, was 78293.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 14-10-2024, was 77833.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is 102600.0/Kg. This is an increase from yesterday's price of 100000.0/Kg, which remained unchanged from last week's price on 14-10-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 79441.0/10 grams, up from 78141.0/10 grams recorded yesterday and 77681.0/10 grams from last week.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 109700.0/Kg, an increase from 105600.0/Kg reported yesterday, consistent with last week's price.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai is currently 79447.0/10 grams, a rise from 78147.0/10 grams noted yesterday, and 77687.0/10 grams from last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Today's silver rate in Mumbai is 101900.0/Kg, up from 99300.0/Kg recorded yesterday, and also unchanged from last week's price.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 79445.0/10 grams, which is higher than yesterday's price of 78145.0/10 grams and last week's price of 77685.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Today's silver rate in Kolkata stands at 103400.0/Kg, an increase from 100800.0/Kg noted yesterday, and unchanged from last week's price.

As of the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 1075.0 per 10 gm, a decrease of 21.818. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 6700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 63.714.

Various factors influence gold and silver prices, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
