Gold Rate Today 20-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has risen, currently set at ₹7959.3 per gram, marking an increase of ₹430.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7295.3 per gram, an increase of ₹370.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -0.59%, with a more significant drop of -3.83% noted over the past month. The current silver rate stands at ₹102600.0 per kg, an increase of ₹400.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹79593.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price recorded yesterday, on 19-10-2024, was ₹78293.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 14-10-2024, was ₹77833.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is ₹102600.0/Kg. This is an increase from yesterday's price of ₹100000.0/Kg, which remained unchanged from last week's price on 14-10-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79441.0/10 grams, up from ₹78141.0/10 grams recorded yesterday and ₹77681.0/10 grams from last week.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹109700.0/Kg, an increase from ₹105600.0/Kg reported yesterday, consistent with last week's price.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai is currently ₹79447.0/10 grams, a rise from ₹78147.0/10 grams noted yesterday, and ₹77687.0/10 grams from last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Today's silver rate in Mumbai is ₹101900.0/Kg, up from ₹99300.0/Kg recorded yesterday, and also unchanged from last week's price.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79445.0/10 grams, which is higher than yesterday's price of ₹78145.0/10 grams and last week's price of ₹77685.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Today's silver rate in Kolkata stands at ₹103400.0/Kg, an increase from ₹100800.0/Kg noted yesterday, and unchanged from last week's price.

As of the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹1075.0 per 10 gm, a decrease of ₹21.818. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹6700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹63.714.

Various factors influence gold and silver prices, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.