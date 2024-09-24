Gold Rate Today 24-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold price increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7633.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹240.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹6998.3 per gm, up by ₹220.0. Gold silver image





Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -3.41%, while in the last month, it has changed by -4.37%. The silver rate stands at ₹96000.0 per kg, with no change.





Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is ₹76333.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 23-09-2024, the price was ₹76103.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was ₹73510.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96000.0/Kg. On 23-09-2024, the price was ₹96100.0/Kg, and last week, it was ₹89500.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is ₹76181.0/10 grams. The price was ₹75951.0/10 grams on the previous day, 23-09-2024, and ₹73130.0/10 grams last week, on 18-09-2024.





Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹100600.0/Kg. The previous day's price was ₹100700.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹95000.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹76187.0/10 grams. On 23-09-2024, the price was ₹75957.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was ₹74480.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95300.0/Kg. The previous day's price was ₹95400.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹89500.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata: The current gold rate in Kolkata is ₹76185.0/10 grams. On 23-09-2024, the price was ₹75955.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was ₹73540.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96800.0/Kg. The previous day's price was ₹96900.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹89500.0/Kg.





The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹562.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹26.614 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹1185.5 per kg, down by ₹16.573 at the time of publication.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies all contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.