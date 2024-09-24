Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 24-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 24, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76333.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold price increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7633.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of 240.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 6998.3 per gm, up by 220.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -3.41%, while in the last month, it has changed by -4.37%. The silver rate stands at 96000.0 per kg, with no change.



Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is 76333.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 23-09-2024, the price was 76103.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was 73510.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 96000.0/Kg. On 23-09-2024, the price was 96100.0/Kg, and last week, it was 89500.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is 76181.0/10 grams. The price was 75951.0/10 grams on the previous day, 23-09-2024, and 73130.0/10 grams last week, on 18-09-2024.



Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg. The previous day's price was 100700.0/Kg, and last week it was 95000.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 76187.0/10 grams. On 23-09-2024, the price was 75957.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was 74480.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95300.0/Kg. The previous day's price was 95400.0/Kg, and last week it was 89500.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata: The current gold rate in Kolkata is 76185.0/10 grams. On 23-09-2024, the price was 75955.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-09-2024, it was 73540.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96800.0/Kg. The previous day's price was 96900.0/Kg, and last week it was 89500.0/Kg.



The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 562.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 26.614 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1185.5 per kg, down by 16.573 at the time of publication.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies all contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On