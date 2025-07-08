Gold price today: Rates rise after four days, check live prices in your city

Today's gold prices have shot up a bit, after a steady descend for four consecutive trading days. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoted ₹97,118 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and ₹89,283 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold, as on 9.10 am on Jul 8 IST. Price of the precious yellow metal rise today after declining for four consecutive trading days.(Pixabay/representational)

The bullion rate of the yellow metal today is ₹89,393 for 22-carat gold and ₹97,520 for 24-carat gold for every 10 grams, standing at a 0.06 percent lower slab to yesterday's close.

India's stock benchmarks remained in the red last week other than Friday, which according to analysts, attribute to profit booking by investors.

The prices of the yellow metal also fall amid US President Donald Trump saying he had signed letters addressed to 12 countries, detailing the tariff rates they would face on goods exported to the US. Describing them as “take it or leave it” offers, Donald Trump said the letters would be sent out on Monday.

A 10 per cent base tariff was declared on most countries, with additional duties of up to 50 per cent. Trump later postponed the effective date for all but 10 per cent of those tariffs until tomorrow.

Here are the gold rates for July 8, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian Cities MCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams) MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams) Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams) Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg) Kolkata ₹ 97,280 ₹ 1,080 ₹ 97,120 ₹ 108,150 Mumbai ₹ 97,400 ₹ 1,081.5 ₹ 97,250 ₹ 108,290 Hyderabad ₹ 97,560 ₹ 1,083.2 ₹ 97,400 ₹ 108,470 New Delhi ₹ 97,240 ₹ 1,079.6 ₹ 97,080 ₹ 108,110 Chennai ₹ 97,690 ₹ 1,084.6 ₹ 97,630 ₹ 108,730 Bengaluru ₹ 97,480 ₹ 1,082.3 ₹ 97,420 ₹ 108,500 View All Prev Next

Among the above cities, MCX gold prices are highest in Chennai and lowest in Kolkata. Bullion rates for the yellow metal, also stand highest in Chennai, with the lowest recorded rate in New Delhi.

As of 9.45 am on July 8 IST, MCX silver is quoted at ₹108,532 per kilogram, while the bullion rate of the white metal stands at ₹108,600 per kilogram, reflecting a 0.24 per cent rise from the last close.