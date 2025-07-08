Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Gold price today: Rates rise after four days, check live prices in your city

BySoumili Ray
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Today's gold prices on the MCX are ₹97,118/10 grams for 24-carat and ₹89,283/10 grams for 22-carat gold. Silver bullion is priced at ₹108,600 per kg.

Today's gold prices have shot up a bit, after a steady descend for four consecutive trading days. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoted 97,118 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 89,283 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold, as on 9.10 am on Jul 8 IST.

Price of the precious yellow metal rise today after declining for four consecutive trading days.(Pixabay/representational)
The bullion rate of the yellow metal today is 89,393 for 22-carat gold and 97,520 for 24-carat gold for every 10 grams, standing at a 0.06 percent lower slab to yesterday's close.

India's stock benchmarks remained in the red last week other than Friday, which according to analysts, attribute to profit booking by investors.

The prices of the yellow metal also fall amid US President Donald Trump saying he had signed letters addressed to 12 countries, detailing the tariff rates they would face on goods exported to the US. Describing them as “take it or leave it” offers, Donald Trump said the letters would be sent out on Monday.

A 10 per cent base tariff was declared on most countries, with additional duties of up to 50 per cent. Trump later postponed the effective date for all but 10 per cent of those tariffs until tomorrow.

Here are the gold rates for July 8, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian CitiesMCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams)MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams)Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams)Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg)
Kolkata 97,280 1,080 97,120 108,150
Mumbai 97,400 1,081.5 97,250 108,290
Hyderabad 97,560 1,083.2 97,400 108,470
New Delhi 97,240 1,079.6 97,080 108,110
Chennai 97,690 1,084.6 97,630 108,730
Bengaluru 97,480 1,082.3 97,420 108,500

Among the above cities, MCX gold prices are highest in Chennai and lowest in Kolkata. Bullion rates for the yellow metal, also stand highest in Chennai, with the lowest recorded rate in New Delhi.

As of 9.45 am on July 8 IST, MCX silver is quoted at 108,532 per kilogram, while the bullion rate of the white metal stands at 108,600 per kilogram, reflecting a 0.24 per cent rise from the last close.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
