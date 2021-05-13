Gold rates remain low in major cities ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

The gold price on Thursday slashed in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. The gold rate in the national capital for 22 carat has remained at ₹45,900 and that of 24-carat gold is at ₹49,900.

The gold rate in Chennai is at ₹45,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 24-carat gold is at ₹49,090.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is at ₹45,800 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of 10 gramof 24 carat is at ₹49,560.

The rate of gold in Mumbai is ₹44,720 for 10 gm of 22 carat and ₹45,720 fpr 10 gm of 24 carat.

The prices of gold and silver have weakened at global markets, thus making the domestic prices in India also weak. The spot gold rate today ( ₹45,710) decreased by ₹133.0 from yesterday ( ₹45,720). It was lower than the previous week average of ₹45837.1 by 0.28%.

The spot gold rate remained low in Indian market although the global gold prices saw a growth of 0.05%.

People generally buy gold on the occassion of Akshaya Tritiya which will be celebrated on Friday. Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious time to make investments or start new ventures that are considered to bring good fortune.