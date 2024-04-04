 Gold sets another record high above $2,300 after Jerome Powell comments - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gold sets another record high above $2,300 after Jerome Powell comments

AFP |
Apr 04, 2024 08:11 AM IST

Gold prices: Gold has chalked up multiple records over recent weeks as the US Federal Reserve indicates it is about to begin easing monetary policy.

Gold broke above $2,300 for the first time Thursday as it continued to surge on the back of expectations that US interest rates will come down this year and high geopolitical tensions.

Gold prices: Gold's popularity as a safe haven in times of turmoil has also provided plenty of support, with traders fretting over the Middle East crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Gold prices: Gold's popularity as a safe haven in times of turmoil has also provided plenty of support, with traders fretting over the Middle East crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Read more: Vistara crisis to end this week? Latest updates on airline's flight disruptions, delays and pilot woes

The precious metal has chalked up multiple records over recent weeks as the US Federal Reserve indicates it is about to begin easing monetary policy -- which makes it more attractive to investors.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Its popularity as a safe haven in times of turmoil has also provided plenty of support, with traders fretting over the Middle East crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Read more: Ex-JP Morgan analyst gets 292 crore after glass door shatters on her. See video of the chilling moment

On Thursday, bullion touched $2,304.96 per ounce, according to Bloomberg News, after Fed boss Jerome Powell said it would likely be appropriate to cut borrowing costs "at some point this year".

Read more: Zerodha tells clients to close FX derivatives position: What Nithin Kamath said on RBI action

Eyes are now on the release of US jobs figures due at the end of the week, with a weak reading likely to give the Fed room to cut rates sooner rather than later.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Gold sets another record high above $2,300 after Jerome Powell comments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On