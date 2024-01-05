close_game
Gold, silver prices see significant dip on January 5: Check city-wise latest rates

Vaishnawi Sinha
Jan 05, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The gold and silver prices in India dropped by ₹440 and ₹20 respectively, leading to a significant dip on Friday.

Gold, silver prices on January 5: The gold and silver prices in Delhi, as well as major metro cities dropped for the second consecutive day today, Friday. This comes after the gold and silver prices remained stable for three straight days towards the end of December 2023.

Gold and silver prices saw a significant drop on January 5.(HT File Photo)
Gold and silver prices showed a significant decline on January 5, reduced by 440 and 20 per 10 grams, respectively. On January 3, the gold prices rose for the first time in the new year, spiking up by 270 per 10 grams.

The prices of gold saw a significant decline on January 5, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at 6353 and 5825 respectively on Monday. Meanwhile, silver prices in Delhi also saw a dip today, at 766 per 10 grams.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6353 (one gram), 50,824 (eight gram), 63,530 (10 gram) and 6,35,300 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 5: Check city-wise rates

City22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 58,250 63,530
Mumbai 58,100 63,380
Bengaluru 58,100 63,380
Kolkata 58,100 63,380
Chennai 58,700 64,040

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 5: Check city-wise rates

As gold prices witnessed a steep decline on Friday, the rates of silver also took a hit in the national capital and metro cities, down by 20 per 10 grams. Silver prices today were fixed at 76.60 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of 2.

CitySilver price (per 10 grams)
Delhi 766
Mumbai 766
Bengaluru 750
Chennai 780
Kolkata 766
