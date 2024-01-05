Gold, silver prices see significant dip on January 5: Check city-wise latest rates

Gold, silver prices on January 5: The gold and silver prices in Delhi, as well as major metro cities dropped for the second consecutive day today, Friday. This comes after the gold and silver prices remained stable for three straight days towards the end of December 2023. Gold and silver prices saw a significant drop on January 5.(HT File Photo)

Gold and silver prices showed a significant decline on January 5, reduced by ₹440 and ₹20 per 10 grams, respectively. On January 3, the gold prices rose for the first time in the new year, spiking up by ₹270 per 10 grams.

The prices of gold saw a significant decline on January 5, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹6353 and ₹5825 respectively on Monday. Meanwhile, silver prices in Delhi also saw a dip today, at ₹766 per 10 grams.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6353 (one gram), ₹50,824 (eight gram), ₹63,530 (10 gram) and ₹6,35,300 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 5: Check city-wise rates

City 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) Delhi ₹ 58,250 ₹ 63,530 Mumbai ₹ 58,100 ₹ 63,380 Bengaluru ₹ 58,100 ₹ 63,380 Kolkata ₹ 58,100 ₹ 63,380 Chennai ₹ 58,700 ₹ 64,040

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 5: Check city-wise rates

As gold prices witnessed a steep decline on Friday, the rates of silver also took a hit in the national capital and metro cities, down by ₹20 per 10 grams. Silver prices today were fixed at ₹76.60 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of ₹2.