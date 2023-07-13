Gold and silver prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city
Prices have increased for both 22 and 24K gold, and for silver as well.
On Thursday, gold is costlier as compared to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold have increased by ₹35 per gram. Accordingly, for one gram, customers must pay ₹5500, as against ₹5465 on Wednesday. On the other hand, eight gram of 22K gold is at ₹44,000, up from ₹43,720 yesterday. Similarly, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹55,000 and ₹5,55,000, respectively.
The rates for 24K gold, meanwhile, have seen a rise of ₹38 per gram. Buyers must, therefore, pay ₹6,000 for one gram, ₹48,000 for eight gram, ₹60,000 for 10 gram, and ₹6,00,000 for 100 gram.
|City
|22K Gold (price per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Bengaluru
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Chennai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Delhi
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
|Hyderabad
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Kolkata
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Mumbai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
It must be noted, however, that the prices given above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, people must contact their local jeweller.
Silver prices on July 13
The rates for silver are up by ₹2 per gram, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal is at ₹75.60, eight gram at ₹604.80, 10 gram at ₹756, 100 gram at ₹7560, and 1 kilogram at ₹75,600.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹756
|Bengaluru
|₹745
|Chennai
|₹795
|Delhi
|₹756
|Hyderabad
|₹795
|Kolkata
|₹756
|Mumbai
|₹756