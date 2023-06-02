Gold slumps 150, Silver price declines 40. Check latest prices

Gold prices in India on Friday witnessed a decline of ₹150 with 10 grams of 22-carat gold costing ₹55,700 compared to ₹55,850 on Thursday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also declined by ₹15 and ₹120, now costing at ₹5,570 and ₹44,560 respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold also slumped on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹6,076 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,608 and ₹60,760 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,07,600.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by ₹17, ₹136, ₹170, and ₹1,700 respectively from Thursday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also saw a marginal decline on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹72.80 compared to ₹76.80 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹582.40 with a decrease of ₹32. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹728 while one kg of silver will cost ₹72,800, with a slump of ₹4,000 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Friday:

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,850 728 MUMBAI 55,700 728 KOLKATA 55,700 728 CHENNAI 56,200 776 BENGALURU 55,750 730

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at ₹60,490 on the same day.

