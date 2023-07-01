Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on July 1

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Gold and silver rates: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹54,100 in Delhi on Saturday.

Gold prices in India saw a moderate gain of 10 per gram on Saturday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing 5,395, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are 43, 160 and 53,950 respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold saw a gain of 10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,885 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,080 and 58,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by 500 per kg on Saturday. One kg of silver is costing 71,400, Goodreturns said.

City22-carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/1kg)
Chennai54,30074,800
Mumbai 53,95071,400
Delhi54,10071,400
Kolkata53,95071,400

Gold prices in India are gathered from reputable jewellers. They are determined by a variety of factors such as global demand, currency, interest rates, and government regulations. It is also affected by foreign variables such as global economic development, dollar strength against other currencies, and so on.

