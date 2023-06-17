Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on June 17: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 10:56 AM IST

While both 22 and 24K gold are at the same price as yesterday, silver has become a bit costlier.

On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for 5,510, while eight and 10 grams of the metal are at 44,080 and 55,100, respectively. Similarly, customers must continue to pay 5,51,000 for 100 grams of 22K gold.

Representational Image(Representative image/istcok)
On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold remains at 6011, while eight, 10 and 100 grams are at 48,088, 60,110, and 6,01,100, respectively.

CityGold (22K)Gold (24K)
Ahmedabad 55,150 60,160
Bengaluru 55,150 60,160
Chennai 55,450 60,490
Delhi 55,260 60,260
Hyderabad 55,100 60,110
Kolkata 55,100 60,110
Mumbai 55,100 60,110

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include taxes. For exact prices, customers must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices on June 17

Silver, meanwhile, is a bit costlier than it was on Friday. For one gram of silver, buyers, on Saturday, will have to pay 73.50, a rise of 40 paise from yesterday. Similarly, eight grams of the metal can be bought for 588 (increase of 3.20), while 10 and 100 grams are at 735 (up 4) and 7,350 ( up 40), respectively.

CitySilver (per 100 gram)
Ahmedabad 7,350
Bengaluru 7,450
Chennai 7,880
Delhi 7,350
Hyderabad 7,880
Kolkata 7,350
Mumbai 7,350
gold price silver rate today
