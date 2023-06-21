Gold and silver prices on June 21: What are latest rates in your city?

On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold remains at ₹5,500, while eight and 10 grams are at ₹44,000 and ₹55,000 respectively. Similarly, 100 grams of 22K of the metal continue to be available for ₹5,50,000. Representational Image

To buy 24K gold, on the other hand, customers must still pay ₹6,000 for one gram of the metal, ₹48,000 for eight grams and ₹60,000 for 10 grams. 100 grams of 24K gold is at ₹6,00,000.

Gold prices in major cities on June 21

City 22K Gold (per 10 grams) 24K Gold (per 10 grams) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Chennai ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,380 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST and other levies. For exact prices, people must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices in India on June 21

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by one rupee per gram as compared to Tuesday, as per Goodreturns. A gram of silver, therefore, is available for ₹73, while eight and 10 grams are priced at ₹584 and ₹730 respectively. For 100 grams and 1 kg of the metal, customers will have to pay ₹7,300 and ₹73,000 respectively.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, one gram of silver is rated at ₹730, at ₹745 in Bengaluru, and at ₹765 in Chennai and Hyderabad.

