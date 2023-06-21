Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on June 21: What are latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on June 21: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 10:28 AM IST

While the prices of both 22 and 24K gold are the same as yesterday, those for silver have come down.

On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold remains at 5,500, while eight and 10 grams are at 44,000 and 55,000 respectively. Similarly, 100 grams of 22K of the metal continue to be available for 5,50,000.

Representational Image
Representational Image

To buy 24K gold, on the other hand, customers must still pay 6,000 for one gram of the metal, 48,000 for eight grams and 60,000 for 10 grams. 100 grams of 24K gold is at 6,00,000.

Gold prices in major cities on June 21

City22K Gold (per 10 grams)24K Gold (per 10 grams)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru 55,050 60,050
Chennai 55,350 60,380
Delhi 55,150 60,150
Hyderabad 55,000 60,000
Mumbai 55,000 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST and other levies. For exact prices, people must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices in India on June 21

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by one rupee per gram as compared to Tuesday, as per Goodreturns. A gram of silver, therefore, is available for 73, while eight and 10 grams are priced at 584 and 730 respectively. For 100 grams and 1 kg of the metal, customers will have to pay 7,300 and 73,000 respectively.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, one gram of silver is rated at 730, at 745 in Bengaluru, and at 765 in Chennai and Hyderabad.

