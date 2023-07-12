Gold and silver prices on July 12: Check latest rates for your city

On Wednesday, gold is costlier than its corresponding prices from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay ₹5465 for one gram of 22-carat (K) gold, as compared to ₹5445 on Tuesday, a rise of ₹20. For eight grams of 22K gold, the price is ₹43,720, an increase of ₹160. Similarly, 10 gram and 100 gram of the metal are at ₹54,650 and ₹5,46,500, respectively, up by ₹200 and ₹2000, respectively.

For 24K gold, on the other hand, the rate is ₹5962 for one gram of the metal, as against ₹5941 on Tuesday. Buyers must pay ₹47,696 for eight gram, ₹59,620 from 10 gram, and ₹5,96,200 from 100 gram. These represent a rise of ₹168, ₹210, and ₹2100, respectively, from the previous day.

City 22K Gold (per 10 gram) 24K Gold (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,500 ₹ 59,460 Bengaluru ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620 Chennai ₹ 54,820 ₹ 59,800 Delhi ₹ 54,600 ₹ 59,560 Hyderabad ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620 Kolkata ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620 Mumbai ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620

It must be noted, however, that the prices mentioned above are without GST, TCS, as well as local levies. For exact rates, people must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 12

The rates for silver, meanwhile, are unchanged, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal continues to be at ₹73.40, eight gram at ₹587.20, 10 gram at ₹734, 100 gram at ₹7340, and 1 kilogram at ₹73,400.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 734 Bengaluru ₹ 727.50 Chennai ₹ 771 Delhi ₹ 734 Hyderabad ₹ 771 Kolkata ₹ 734 Mumbai ₹ 734

