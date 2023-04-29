Gold, silver prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Saturday compared to the previous day's rates, according to Goodreturns. The rate of 22K gold per gram stood at ₹5,575, while that of 24K gold was ₹6,082. While 8 grams of 22K gold can be purchased at a cost of ₹44,600, and the same quantity of 24K gold costs ₹48,656. Similarly, silver rates too remained the same as compared to yesterday's rates, with one gram of silver costing ₹76.20. On Friday, silver rates saw a slight dip, with the cost per gram of silver being ₹0.3 less than that of the previous day.

(Representational Image)

Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹ 55,900 ₹ 60,970 Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata ₹ 55,750 ₹ 60,820 Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore ₹ 56,200 ₹ 61,310

Cities Silver per 10 gram Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹ 762 Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata ₹ 762 Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Hyderabad ₹ 800

The lastest silver rates as per Goodreturns said, for those interested in purchasing silver of 8 grams, it can be bought at a cost of ₹609.60. The price of 100 grams of silver was recorded at ₹7,620.

It's important to note that the rates mentioned above do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Therefore, customers are advised to contact their local jewellers to get the actual rates, including all applicable taxes and charges. This will help customers to get a better understanding of the final price they will have to pay for purchasing gold or silver.

Gold prices in India are dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

